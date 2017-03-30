Boy Overdoses After Allegedly Finding...

Boy Overdoses After Allegedly Finding Father's Heroin Stash

Read more: The Daily Caller

Police arrested the father of a 13-year-old boy after his son allegedly discovered a stash of heroin at their property in Dayton, Ohio and suffered an overdose. The unnamed father and another unidentified man brought the boy to a local fire station Tuesday night asking for help.

