Bizwomen Mentoring Monday in Dayton pairs mentors, mentees

Many of the Dayton region's top female executives and officials will serve as mentors at the Bizwomen Mentoring Monday event on April 3. This event - at Sinclair Community College from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - brings women together in a casual, fast-paced coaching atmosphere, offering them the opportunity to be coached by some of the most ... (more)

