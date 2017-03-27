Billikens Knock Off Bradley, 5-2
Saint Louis won the doubles point and captured four singles victories in straight sets to defeat Bradley 5-2 Saturday at Renaissance Coliseum. The Billikens return to action Sunday in a neutral-site match, taking on Atlantic 10 Conference opponent Davidson in Dayton, Ohio.
