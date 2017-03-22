Auto glass maker Fuyao to pay $100K for Ohio safety issues
DAYTON, Ohio - An automotive glass manufacturer facing proposed fines for unsafe working conditions at its southwest Ohio plant says it will pay a reduced penalty of $100,000 to resolve safety violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|Local rapper denies his group, Diamond Cut, is ... (May '08)
|4 hr
|MARYJANE
|27
|To you professional-veteran victims out there:
|7 hr
|Didndunuffin
|2
|Please tell me about Dayton (particularly North...
|Mar 20
|Tantor
|5
|Local News Is Terrible
|Mar 20
|Nwords
|9
|J Witt Short Arms...
|Mar 20
|MarkHammond
|1
|President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts.
|Mar 19
|Dindunuffin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC