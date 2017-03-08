Aftermath: Unstabilized Approach

Aftermath: Unstabilized Approach

The Hawker jet was descending through 13,500 feet, near the end of a 34-minute hop from Dayton, Ohio, to Akron Fulton Airport, when one of the passengers leaned through the cockpit door. The National Transportation Safety Board's account of the Hawker's November 2015 crash, which took the lives of the jet's two pilots and of seven employees of the Florida real estate firm that chartered it, is chilling to read.

