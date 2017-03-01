A vacant house caught on fire near Salem and Emerson Avenues in Dayton
Firefighters responded to a fire call just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday on Salem Avenue at the corner of Emerson Avenue. When firefighters arrived, flames were visible on the second floor of the house and heavy smoke was billowing from the building.
