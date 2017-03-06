$4M downtown Dayton river redevelopme...

$4M downtown Dayton river redevelopment to open for summer

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A multi-million-dollar project to redevelop the Great Miami River through downtown Dayton is expected to open this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 55 min Darling girl 26
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Now_What- 20,876
News Check 'n Go employees demand protection (Jul '08) 2 hr Anonymous 54
"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban" 6 hr Latina Lover 11
Time to make a trip to Clayton or WC, I see? 6 hr Latina Lover 2
why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14) 22 hr idgaf 67
"Two WSU stories" Sun Leon Harrison 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,681 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC