1 Dead After Overdose During 'Beauty and the Beast' at Columbus Theatre

Medics arrived on the scene around 6:00 pm Monday night at AMC Lennox Town Center in Columbus in response to a person overdosing in a showing of 'Beauty and the Beast'. The individual was taken to Ohio State University's Wexner Center where the person later died.

