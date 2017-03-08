00 pm.

The Wright State Research Institute recently announced that The Entrepreneurs Center and the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education have been awarded Task 6 under the Dayton Metro Plan for Economic Diversity . The work completed for this task will focus on the identification and assessment of regional technologies and will ultimately provide a publicly accessible data-base of de-risked technologies available for purchase or licensing.

