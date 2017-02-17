WSU dedicates Vishal Soin Innovation Park -
Greene County News Wright State University hosted a Vishal Soin Innovation Park dedication ceremony Feb. 17, inviting Wright State President Dr. David Hopkins, Board of Trustees Chair Michael Bridges, Rajesh Soin, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Majida Turner and Vishal Soin to deliver remarks. Pictured is Rajesh Soin addressing the crowd.
