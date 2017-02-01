Woman found dead in a deplorablea home identified

The woman found dead in a home where a child was living in what police called 'deplorable conditions' has been identified.Police arrested a Dayton man after finding a deceased woman and a four-year-old boy living in "deplorable conditions." The Montgomery County Coroner's Office tells 2 NEWS the woman found is 30-year-old Savannah Neal.

