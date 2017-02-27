Victoria Theatre Association Announce...

Victoria Theatre Association Announces 2017-2018 Line-Up

Victoria Theatre Association announced the 2017-2018 Premier Health Broadway Series, Projects Unlimited Star Attractions, the Morris Furniture Company Family Series, and National Geographic Live Series, "Our 2017-2018 Season of the Premier Health Broadway Series brings some hot new titles," says Ken Neufeld, VTA President and CEO. "Current Broadway hits AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL , and SOMETHING ROTTEN! are on the season, along with the spectacular new production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA , a beautiful new revival of THE SOUND OF MUSIC , and Lin-Manuel Miranda 's first Tony Award-winning hit IN THE HEIGHTS ."

