US rep investigating National Aviatio...

US rep investigating National Aviation Hall of Fame finances

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

DAYTON, Ohio - A congressman from southwestern Ohio says he's investigating the finances of the National Aviation Hall of Fame in Dayton after getting complaints alleging mismanagement of its resources.The Dayton Daily News reports that U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, a Republican from Dayton, alerted the Hall of Fame's Board of Trustees chairman William ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I am a teenaged lesbian! 1 hr Noel Nosirrah 1
"So many unconstitutional experts!" 5 hr Leon Harrison 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr see the light 20,809
Dayton pd... Sat Dayton Dyke 6
don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15) Fri Employee72 99
Two Words Gravity Bong... Feb 2 KentuckySuckZ 2
Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt.. Feb 2 KentuckySuckZ 9
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,584,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC