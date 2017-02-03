US rep investigating National Aviation Hall of Fame finances
DAYTON, Ohio - A congressman from southwestern Ohio says he's investigating the finances of the National Aviation Hall of Fame in Dayton after getting complaints alleging mismanagement of its resources.The Dayton Daily News reports that U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, a Republican from Dayton, alerted the Hall of Fame's Board of Trustees chairman William ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|1 hr
|Noel Nosirrah
|1
|"So many unconstitutional experts!"
|5 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|see the light
|20,809
|Dayton pd...
|Sat
|Dayton Dyke
|6
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Employee72
|99
|Two Words Gravity Bong...
|Feb 2
|KentuckySuckZ
|2
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|Feb 2
|KentuckySuckZ
|9
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC