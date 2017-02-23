Suspect in UD home break-ins appears in court
The man accused of breaking into the bedrooms of three University of Dayton students waived his preliminary hearing in Dayton Municipal Court Thursday. Andres Berdut, 22, is charged with felony burglary and abduction.
