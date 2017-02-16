Strong 2016 for Dayton Builders

Strong 2016 for Dayton Builders

Last year was a big one for Dayton, Ohio home builders, as Tom Gnau, staffer for the Dayton Daily News , reports. Citing numbers from the Home Builders Association of Dayton, Gnau writes that Dayton region residential builders pulled 1,886 permits for single-family homes in 2016, which represents a 12.3% jump from 1,680 total in 2015.

