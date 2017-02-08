Statehouse actors' performances provi...

Statehouse actors' performances provide key lessons in black history

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

On Valentine's Day, romantic words from one of Ohio's most famous poets will echo through the halls of the Statehouse. Paul Laurence Dunbar was a Dayton native who became internationally recognized for his poetry in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 min Buck Rohde 20,817
I am a teenaged lesbian! 18 hr Harv 2
Libraries are rude 19 hr Tantor 3
Be careful about which you open-border dim Dems... 21 hr The Duke of Hazard 1
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Feb 6 bannanas 14
"So many unconstitutional experts!" Feb 5 Leon Harrison 1
Dayton pd... Feb 4 Dayton Dyke 6
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC