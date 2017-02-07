Second presidential candidate visits WSU - 5:57 pm updated:
Chancellor Deborah Ford is in the midst of a visit to Wright State University as the second of three finalists for the college's presidential position. "First of all, its mission alignment - it aligns with who I am as a person and who I am as a professional," Ford said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|7 min
|Harv
|2
|Libraries are rude
|1 hr
|Tantor
|3
|Be careful about which you open-border dim Dems...
|3 hr
|The Duke of Hazard
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Mon
|bannanas
|14
|"So many unconstitutional experts!"
|Feb 5
|Leon Harrison
|1
|Dayton pd...
|Feb 4
|Dayton Dyke
|6
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC