SARTA Says Kasich's Budget Would Hurt Already Underfunded Public Transit in Ohio
The head of Stark County's transit system is predicting major cuts to public transportation under Gov. John Kasich's proposed state budget. SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad says a sales tax levied on some health care services in 2010 has helped the agency partially recover from the recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libraries are rude
|2 hr
|Karen
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Mon
|bannanas
|14
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|Sun
|Noel Nosirrah
|1
|"So many unconstitutional experts!"
|Sun
|Leon Harrison
|1
|Dayton pd...
|Feb 4
|Dayton Dyke
|6
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|Feb 3
|Employee72
|99
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC