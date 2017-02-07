SARTA Says Kasich's Budget Would Hurt...

SARTA Says Kasich's Budget Would Hurt Already Underfunded Public Transit in Ohio

The head of Stark County's transit system is predicting major cuts to public transportation under Gov. John Kasich's proposed state budget. SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad says a sales tax levied on some health care services in 2010 has helped the agency partially recover from the recession.

