Embedded SQL Question
I generally try to use a descriptive name for cursors Thanks, Tommy Holden -----Original Message----- From: MIDRANGE-L [mailto:[email protected]] On Behalf Of Glenn Gundermann Sent: Thursday, February 16, 2017 10:45 AM To: Midrange Systems Technical Discussion Subject: Re: Embedded SQL Question I've never worried about unique cursor names. I either try to have them named something meaningful for the program or else I use c1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Midrange-l mailing list.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|14 hr
|glassman
|102
|Looking for
|20 hr
|Kathy
|2
|Stock Market
|22 hr
|Apple
|1
|Libraries are rude
|Thu
|Tantor
|10
|Norris Lake (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Skankhunter42
|48
|Salvation Army Adult Rehab (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Informant
|23
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC