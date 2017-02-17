I generally try to use a descriptive name for cursors Thanks, Tommy Holden -----Original Message----- From: MIDRANGE-L [mailto:[email protected] ] On Behalf Of Glenn Gundermann Sent: Thursday, February 16, 2017 10:45 AM To: Midrange Systems Technical Discussion Subject: Re: Embedded SQL Question I've never worried about unique cursor names. I either try to have them named something meaningful for the program or else I use c1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midrange-l mailing list.