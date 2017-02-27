President Trump offers a few hints th...

President Trump offers a few hints that could affect Ohio, with details to come later

Few Ohioans might argue with the notion of a strong defense. President Donald Trump's proposed increase in defense spending -- "one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history," he said -- could be particularly popular around Dayton and Greene County, where Wright Patterson Air Force Base keeps the economy humming -- and where Trump enjoyed nearly 60 percent voter support in the November election.

