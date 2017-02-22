Popular chicken chain plans new Beavercreek restaurant
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is planning to open its third Greater Dayton area restaurant in Beavercreek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban"
|13 hr
|Leon Harrison
|6
|Don't move here
|13 hr
|Fan of Leon The Man
|2
|Ryan Lucas St John
|19 hr
|Truth seeker
|21
|Rappers and heavy metal (Jan '11)
|Tue
|Rap
|22
|Anne and Rodney Cossaboon (May '16)
|Tue
|Informant
|4
|Ann and Rod Cossaboon--Huber Heights slumlords
|Tue
|Informant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC