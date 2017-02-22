Photos: See inside this $2.7 million house for sale
A Waynesville luxury home is listed for sale for $2.7 million and is among the most expensive on the market in Greater Dayton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban"
|8 hr
|Leon Harrison
|6
|Don't move here
|8 hr
|Fan of Leon The Man
|2
|Ryan Lucas St John
|15 hr
|Truth seeker
|21
|Rappers and heavy metal (Jan '11)
|20 hr
|Rap
|22
|Anne and Rodney Cossaboon (May '16)
|Tue
|Informant
|4
|Ann and Rod Cossaboon--Huber Heights slumlords
|Tue
|Informant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC