Overdoses force Ohio coroner to use funeral home to store bodies The...

The Montgomery County coroner's office in the Dayton, Ohio, area has been inundated with bodies resulting from overdose deaths, and was forced to rent space in funeral homes and refrigerator trucks to store some bodies. DAYTON, Ohio - The Montgomery County coroner's office has been inundated with bodies resulting from overdose deaths, and was forced to rent space in funeral homes and refrigerator trucks to store some bodies.

