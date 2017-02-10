Ohio man indicted in stabbings of his sons, dad
An Ohio man has been indicted on charges in the stabbings of his two sons and his father in a suburban Dayton home. The Montgomery County prosecutor's office says 46-year-old Michael D'Amico of Kettering is charged with three counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and three counts of domestic violence in the early morning Feb. 2 attacks.
