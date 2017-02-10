Ohio man indicted in stabbings of his...

Ohio man indicted in stabbings of his sons, dad

An Ohio man has been indicted on charges in the stabbings of his two sons and his father in a suburban Dayton home. The Montgomery County prosecutor's office says 46-year-old Michael D'Amico of Kettering is charged with three counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and three counts of domestic violence in the early morning Feb. 2 attacks.

