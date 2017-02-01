Ohio ex-detective who stole pills from home avoids prison
A man who admitted stealing prescription pills from a home while working as a police detective in suburban Dayton has given up his Ohio peace officer certification but won't have to spend time in prison. Former Kettering detective Ryan Meno was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days of home detention and five years of probation.
