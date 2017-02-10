Ohio board rejects clemency for kille...

Ohio board rejects clemency for killer of 2

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

In this April 24, 2007, file photo, a hearse carries the body of James Filiaggi from Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio, following his execution for killing his ex-wife in 1994. Magistrate Judge Michael Merz in Dayton, Ohio, declared Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process unconstitutional on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, and delayed three executions, including the execution of Ronald Phillips that had been scheduled Feb. 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I am a teenaged lesbian! 24 min Informant 5
why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14) 33 min Informant 62
don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15) 1 hr Yousoundsmart 101
Libraries are rude 2 hr Ilovebeingstupid 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Ilovebeingstupid 20,822
"Do demonstrating mobs have jobs?" 2 hr Ilovebeingstupid 2
Leon's rotting jottings Fri Fan of Leon The Man 2
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC