Ohio board rejects clemency for killer of 2

In this April 24, 2007, file photo, a hearse carries the body of James Filiaggi from Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio, following his execution for killing his ex-wife in 1994. Magistrate Judge Michael Merz in Dayton, Ohio, declared Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process unconstitutional on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, and delayed three executions, including the execution of Ronald Phillips that had been scheduled Feb. 15, 2017.

