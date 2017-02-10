Ohio board rejects clemency for killer of 2
In this April 24, 2007, file photo, a hearse carries the body of James Filiaggi from Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio, following his execution for killing his ex-wife in 1994. Magistrate Judge Michael Merz in Dayton, Ohio, declared Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process unconstitutional on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, and delayed three executions, including the execution of Ronald Phillips that had been scheduled Feb. 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|24 min
|Informant
|5
|why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14)
|33 min
|Informant
|62
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Yousoundsmart
|101
|Libraries are rude
|2 hr
|Ilovebeingstupid
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Ilovebeingstupid
|20,822
|"Do demonstrating mobs have jobs?"
|2 hr
|Ilovebeingstupid
|2
|Leon's rotting jottings
|Fri
|Fan of Leon The Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC