OH: Union President Seeks to Dismiss RTA Trespass Case

Feb. 18--DAYTON -- A local union leader has filed a motion to dismiss his criminal trespass case involving the Greater Dayton RTA. Glenn Salyer, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385, faces a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge stemming from an August arrest at the regional transit authority's Wright Stop Plaza.

