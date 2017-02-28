New Jeep dealership proposed in Dayton area
A new car dealership is proposed in Centerville. An application, filed by project contractor Bryant Builders, is requesting approval from the city planning commission to renovate the former home of Just Saab and then Walker Used Cars so a new Performance Jeep can open at the site.
