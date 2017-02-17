National Aviation Hall Of Fame Will N...

National Aviation Hall Of Fame Will Not Sell Signed Wright Aircraft Propeller

The National Aviation Hall of Fame says it will not sell a propeller dating back to 1915 which was signed by Orville Wright. The 8-foot spruce prop is the only known aircraft artifact known to have been signed by one of the Wright Brothers.

