National Aviation Hall Of Fame Will Not Sell Signed Wright Aircraft Propeller
The National Aviation Hall of Fame says it will not sell a propeller dating back to 1915 which was signed by Orville Wright. The 8-foot spruce prop is the only known aircraft artifact known to have been signed by one of the Wright Brothers.
