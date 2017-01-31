Meet the man behind the Warped Wing cans
Every Warped Wing beer can tells a story. From the story of local engineer Ermal Fraze's invention of the pop tab, to a whimsical take on the historical Miami Canal, the downtown Dayton craft brewery's can designs both celebrate local history and borrow from the past to create a mythology of tales unique to the brewery's brand.
