LDS teen designer on 'Project Runway: Junior' to show...
Allie, a ninth-grader from Dayton, Ohio , and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is planning to show five pieces from her collection at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, and will be showing the 10-piece collection at Utah Fashion Week on Feb. 17. Her collection is "ready to wear with a hint of evening," she said in a telephone interview with the Deseret News. Meeting Tim Gunn for the first time, the designers' mentor and the show's co-host, going to the fabric store Mood and making friends with the other designers are highlights for Allie while she was on the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|12 hr
|Noel Nosirrah
|1
|"So many unconstitutional experts!"
|16 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|Dayton pd...
|Sat
|Dayton Dyke
|6
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Employee72
|99
|Two Words Gravity Bong...
|Feb 2
|KentuckySuckZ
|2
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|Feb 2
|KentuckySuckZ
|9
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC