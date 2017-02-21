Large fraud operation now a multi-sta...

Large fraud operation now a multi-state investigation

Read more: WAAY

The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY 31 they believe the three suspects accused of running a large scale fraud operation in Huntsville are also involved in a similar fraud scheme in other states. Investigators caught two of the suspects in Ohio.

