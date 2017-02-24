J.C. Penney will close up to 140 stor...

J.C. Penney will close up to 140 stores, Ohio impact unknown

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Department store chain J.C. Penney will close up to 140 stores around the country, but it won't be clear which locations will shutter until next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rich Wirdzek ovi 12 hr Informant 3
Don't move here Thu limuel 3
don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15) Thu jdb68 103
Timeshare Info Thu Tantor 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban" Feb 22 Leon Harrison 6
Ryan Lucas St John Feb 22 Truth seeker 21
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,681 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC