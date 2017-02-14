How I'll know it's time to flee the United States
Celebrity liberals always threaten to head for the exits if a presidential election doesn't go their way. Then they renege.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Looking for
|4 hr
|Kathy
|2
|Stock Market
|7 hr
|Apple
|1
|Libraries are rude
|10 hr
|Tantor
|10
|Norris Lake (Apr '11)
|11 hr
|Skankhunter42
|48
|Salvation Army Adult Rehab (Jun '11)
|12 hr
|Informant
|23
|"Just the alternative facts Ma'am"
|12 hr
|The Duke Of Hazard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC