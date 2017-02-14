How I'll know it's time to flee the U...

How I'll know it's time to flee the United States

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Japan Times

Celebrity liberals always threaten to head for the exits if a presidential election doesn't go their way. Then they renege.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mexico 20,830
Looking for 4 hr Kathy 2
Stock Market 7 hr Apple 1
Libraries are rude 10 hr Tantor 10
Norris Lake (Apr '11) 11 hr Skankhunter42 48
Salvation Army Adult Rehab (Jun '11) 12 hr Informant 23
"Just the alternative facts Ma'am" 12 hr The Duke Of Hazard 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC