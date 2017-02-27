Graceworks Lutheran Services to Pay $...

Graceworks Lutheran Services to Pay $30,660 to Settle EEOC Disability Discrimination Lawsuit

Graceworks Lutheran Services, a housing and care service provider located in Dayton, Ohio - with over 1,000 employees in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky - will pay $30,660 to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the agency announced today. According to the EEOC's suit, Graceworks Lutheran Services refused to hire Michelle Anthony because she is deaf and cannot speak.

