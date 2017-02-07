Gas prices ride roller coaster in Dayton
Gas prices in the Dayton region have jumped much higher and the moved back somewhat lower in the past week, going well below the $2-per-gallon point, back up to as much as $2.20 and then back to around $2.05.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Dan
|20,814
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|bannanas
|14
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|Sun
|Noel Nosirrah
|1
|"So many unconstitutional experts!"
|Sun
|Leon Harrison
|1
|Dayton pd...
|Feb 4
|Dayton Dyke
|6
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|Feb 3
|Employee72
|99
|Two Words Gravity Bong...
|Feb 2
|KentuckySuckZ
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC