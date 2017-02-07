Gas prices ride roller coaster in Dayton

Gas prices ride roller coaster in Dayton

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Gas prices in the Dayton region have jumped much higher and the moved back somewhat lower in the past week, going well below the $2-per-gallon point, back up to as much as $2.20 and then back to around $2.05.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Dan 20,814
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 16 hr bannanas 14
I am a teenaged lesbian! Sun Noel Nosirrah 1
"So many unconstitutional experts!" Sun Leon Harrison 1
Dayton pd... Feb 4 Dayton Dyke 6
don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15) Feb 3 Employee72 99
Two Words Gravity Bong... Feb 2 KentuckySuckZ 2
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,976 • Total comments across all topics: 278,629,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC