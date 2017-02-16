Four new tenants take 12,000 square feet in Dayton-area offices
A pair of Kettering offices have taken on four new tenants. The Lincoln Park Boulevard buildings are now home to three more offices and are preparing to add a fourth tenant, filling up more than 12,700 square feet between the two properties.
