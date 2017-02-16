Four new tenants take 12,000 square f...

Four new tenants take 12,000 square feet in Dayton-area offices

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

A pair of Kettering offices have taken on four new tenants. The Lincoln Park Boulevard buildings are now home to three more offices and are preparing to add a fourth tenant, filling up more than 12,700 square feet between the two properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 min mexico 20,830
Looking for 25 min Kathy 2
Stock Market 2 hr Apple 1
Libraries are rude 6 hr Tantor 10
Norris Lake (Apr '11) 7 hr Skankhunter42 48
Salvation Army Adult Rehab (Jun '11) 8 hr Informant 23
"Just the alternative facts Ma'am" 8 hr The Duke Of Hazard 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC