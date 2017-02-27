Family Christian closing all of its 240 stores, including 2 in Dayton region
National retailer Family Christian is closing all 240 of its stores across the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School Testing
|7 hr
|Sky King
|3
|Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Now They Pharted
|10
|Gator taken from Ohio home,a (Jun '13)
|15 hr
|He Pharted There
|27
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|19 hr
|Crazy
|21
|Rich Wirdzek ovi
|Feb 24
|Informant
|3
|Don't move here
|Feb 23
|limuel
|3
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|Feb 23
|jdb68
|103
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC