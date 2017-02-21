Enlighten IT Consulting Awarded Defense Logistics Agency Contract

The J6 Enterprise Technology Services contract is designed to provide Information Technology , technical, and management expertise in support of the Defense Logistics Agency's Information Operations Office , as well as other Department of Defense agencies. The IDIQ has a ceiling value of $6 billion over an eight-year period . DLA is the combat logistics support agency for the DoD, providing the U.S. Army, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force with a full spectrum of logistics, acquisition and technical services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.