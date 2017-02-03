Education Digest -

Education Digest -

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Several area residents have been named to the Wilmington College Dean's List for the 2016 fall semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List honor, a student must be enrolled full-time and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15) 11 hr Employee72 99
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Game on 20,807
Dayton pd... Thu Gabby 5
Two Words Gravity Bong... Thu KentuckySuckZ 2
Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt.. Thu KentuckySuckZ 9
Looking for an old friend Thu NWord 6
Sinbad... Thu Geico 3
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,545,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC