Documentary film captures civil-rights victory for Dayton residents
A still from the documentary "Free to Ride," which is set to screen on Wednesday at Knowlton Hall. Credit: Courtesy of Free to Ride Production A documentary which asks the question, "Is access to public transportation a simple civil right?" will have its Columbus premiere on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|bubbys friend
|58
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|10 hr
|Keep them safe
|31,972
|Dayton-area college bar named one of best in Am...
|14 hr
|curious
|2
|School Testing
|Mon
|Sky King
|3
|Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Now They Pharted
|10
|Gator taken from Ohio home,a (Jun '13)
|Mon
|He Pharted There
|27
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC