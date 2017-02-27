Documentary film captures civil-right...

Documentary film captures civil-rights victory for Dayton residents

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Lantern

A still from the documentary "Free to Ride," which is set to screen on Wednesday at Knowlton Hall. Credit: Courtesy of Free to Ride Production A documentary which asks the question, "Is access to public transportation a simple civil right?" will have its Columbus premiere on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Jessica 20,858
News Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08) 7 hr bubbys friend 58
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) 10 hr Keep them safe 31,972
News Dayton-area college bar named one of best in Am... 14 hr curious 2
School Testing Mon Sky King 3
News Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13) Mon Now They Pharted 10
News Gator taken from Ohio home,a (Jun '13) Mon He Pharted There 27
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,451 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC