Diner/ice cream shop proposed in East...

Diner/ice cream shop proposed in East Dayton

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Business Journal

An ice cream parlor and diner has been proposed in East Dayton. Dayton resident William Triplett is seeking approval to remodel a vacant two-story building at 1800 E. Fifth St. into "Tripletts Diner" and three upper level apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 35 min see the light 20,818
why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14) 46 min white 60
I am a teenaged lesbian! 47 min Fan of Leon The Man 3
Leon's rotting jottings 48 min Fan of Leon The Man 2
Libraries are rude 51 min Library Lover 6
Be careful about which you open-border dim Dems... Wed The Duke of Hazard 1
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Feb 6 bannanas 14
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC