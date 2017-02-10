Diner/ice cream shop proposed in East Dayton
An ice cream parlor and diner has been proposed in East Dayton. Dayton resident William Triplett is seeking approval to remodel a vacant two-story building at 1800 E. Fifth St. into "Tripletts Diner" and three upper level apartments.
