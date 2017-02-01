Dewberry sentenced to life without parole for 2015 homicide

George Dewberry Senior will serve a sentence of life without the possibility for parole after a double shooting that killed one person and wounded another in 2015. On Thursday, August 20, 2015, the victims, 27-year-old Jesse Pierce and a female friend, were inside a car in the 4000 block of Vina Villa Avenue in Dayton.

