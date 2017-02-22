Developer says 'ton of interest' in Dayton-area retail project
The Dayton market Penn Station franchisee is planning to build two new retail centers in Xenia and said he's weighing an additional surrounding development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan Lucas St John
|4 hr
|Truth seeker
|21
|Rappers and heavy metal (Jan '11)
|10 hr
|Rap
|22
|Anne and Rodney Cossaboon (May '16)
|16 hr
|Informant
|4
|Ann and Rod Cossaboon--Huber Heights slumlords
|16 hr
|Informant
|1
|"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban"
|16 hr
|Informant
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|Don't move here
|21 hr
|unhappy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC