Dayton police investigating after shooting victim shows up at hospital
Kendall Pollard had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Dayton Flyers rallied from a 13-point second half deficit on the r Wright State led by eight at the half, but could not overcome Valparaiso shooting 57 percent in the second half as the Crusaders defeated th According to dispatch, a car with multiple bullet holes showed up at Good Samaritan Hospital before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan Lucas St John
|2 hr
|brystjohn
|35
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Informant
|20
|School Testing
|5 hr
|Informant
|2
|Rich Wirdzek ovi
|Feb 24
|Informant
|3
|Don't move here
|Feb 23
|limuel
|3
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|Feb 23
|jdb68
|103
|Timeshare Info
|Feb 23
|Tantor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC