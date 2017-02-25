Dayton police investigating after sho...

Dayton police investigating after shooting victim shows up at hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Kendall Pollard had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Dayton Flyers rallied from a 13-point second half deficit on the r Wright State led by eight at the half, but could not overcome Valparaiso shooting 57 percent in the second half as the Crusaders defeated th According to dispatch, a car with multiple bullet holes showed up at Good Samaritan Hospital before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Lucas St John 2 hr brystjohn 35
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 5 hr Informant 20
School Testing 5 hr Informant 2
Rich Wirdzek ovi Feb 24 Informant 3
Don't move here Feb 23 limuel 3
don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15) Feb 23 jdb68 103
Timeshare Info Feb 23 Tantor 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,451 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC