Dayton police arrest a man on drug ch...

Dayton police arrest a man on drug charges after serving search warrant. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith).

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

According to Dayton police, Middletown officers notified them about a man driving back and forth from Middletown to Dayton, dealing drugs. They said the man lives in Dayton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Lucas St John 5 hr guest 22
Rich Wirdzek ovi Fri Informant 3
Don't move here Thu limuel 3
don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15) Thu jdb68 103
Timeshare Info Thu Tantor 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban" Feb 22 Leon Harrison 6
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,725 • Total comments across all topics: 279,140,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC