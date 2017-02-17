Dayton police and a SWAT team are res...

Dayton police and a SWAT team are responding to a home in Dayton. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith).

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Police were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Salem Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. The SWAT team arrived around 10 a.m. Around 10:30 a.m., the man peacefully came out of the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching 3 hr Paul 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr mexico 20,836
don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15) 19 hr glassman 102
Looking for Thu Kathy 2
Stock Market Thu Apple 1
Libraries are rude Thu Tantor 10
Norris Lake (Apr '11) Thu Skankhunter42 48
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC