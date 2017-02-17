Dayton police and a SWAT team are responding to a home in Dayton. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith).
Police were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Salem Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. The SWAT team arrived around 10 a.m. Around 10:30 a.m., the man peacefully came out of the home.
