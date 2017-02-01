Dayton passes A-10 road test in 75-66 win over Fordham
Kendall Pollard scored a season-high 25 points, including his 1,000th career point, and Dayton beat Fordham 75-66 on Tuesday night for its 13th straight win in the series. Fordham had a one-point lead with six minutes left before the Flyers closed on a 16-6 run.
