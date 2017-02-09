County seeks DOJ review of Ohio jail ...

County seeks DOJ review of Ohio jail amid civil rights cases

Commissioners in the Ohio county that includes Dayton are asking the U.S. Department of Justice for a civil rights investigation of the county jail following allegations of inmates being mistreated. The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners says that seven civil cases are pending over alleged misconduct or civil rights violations, and that the sheriff declined to work with the board on a plan to address concerns.

