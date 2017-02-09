County seeks DOJ review of Ohio jail amid civil rights cases
Commissioners in the Ohio county that includes Dayton are asking the U.S. Department of Justice for a civil rights investigation of the county jail following allegations of inmates being mistreated. The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners says that seven civil cases are pending over alleged misconduct or civil rights violations, and that the sheriff declined to work with the board on a plan to address concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libraries are rude
|12 hr
|Dayton Dyke
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|Wed
|Harv
|2
|Be careful about which you open-border dim Dems...
|Wed
|The Duke of Hazard
|1
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Feb 6
|bannanas
|14
|"So many unconstitutional experts!"
|Feb 5
|Leon Harrison
|1
|Dayton pd...
|Feb 4
|Dayton Dyke
|6
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC