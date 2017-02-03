Columbia Museum of Art acquires Ffour Wworks of art from REMIX exhibition
The Columbia Museum of Art announces the acquisition of four major works of art previously on view as part of the seminal spring 2016 exhibition REMIX: Themes and Variations in African-American Art. The acquisition consists of powerful pieces from artists Bing Davis, Renee Cox, Michaela Pilar Brown, and Colin Quashie.
